The 100-page complaint against Children's National Hospital alleges that the African American parents were trapped in a profit-driven scheme that pressured vulnerable patients to adopt specific 'woke' ideological beliefs.

African American Parents of Minor Allegedly Trafficked and Transgendered by Children's National Hospital File New $300 Million Lawsuit: Case No: 24-3264

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Africa American parents whose ordeal made worldwide headlines recently after they lost custody of their minor son filed a medical malpractice lawsuit on Monday evening seeking $300 million in damages. Their complaint (Case No: 24-3264) was filed under the names Mr. John Doe II and Mrs. John Doe II in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Case No. 24-3264.The parents accuse Children's National Hospital and specific staffers there of illegally holding their minor child, John Doe III, over 41 days in late 2021 and grooming him into transgenderism despite their denial of consent for the changes.The lawsuit seeks a trial by jury against the 15 named defendants, who are: Children's National Hospital as well as Michelle Riley-Brown, Mary Anne Hilliard, RN, J.D.., David call, M.D.., Veronica Gomez-Lobos, M.D., Nathaniel Beers, M.D., John Strang, Psy.d., Deborah Zlotnik, Ph.d., Priya Punnoose, M.D.., Sarah Miller, M.D., Paige Johnson, Ph.d., Lavender Kelley, Donna Anthony, Gina M. Cronin, and Elizabeth Wells, M.D.The parents also allege that Children's National Hospital refused to correct course over 13 months of attempts to resolve issues set out in 11 counts, name lawyers from ArentFox Schiff LLP and Jackson Campbell, P.C., under Civil Rights Conspiracy allegations arising from threats made for lodging administrative and Congressional complaints in Spring 2024. The parents-plaintiffs are represented by civil rights attorney Amos Jones of Washington, D.C.Contact: Attorney Amos N. JonesTel.: (202) 351-6187 (press 4 for direct transfer 24/7)E-mail: ...To read the entire complaint visit:For more information, Press contact:

