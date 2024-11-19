Vesper Energy Names Krish Koomar As New CFO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Vesper is pleased to announce the appointment of Krish Koomar as its new Chief Officer (CFO), effective January 2025. A seasoned leader in the energy sector, Koomar brings over 20 years of experience in energy, conventional power, and the sector.

Koomar most recently served as Senior Vice President and CFO at esVolta LP. His prior roles include Vice President and Assistant Treasurer at NRG Energy and Managing Director of Finance at Edison Mission Energy, among other leadership positions.

"I am honored to join Vesper Energy during this exciting time," said Koomar. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Vesper Energy to advance the company's financial strategy as we continue to grow our footprint throughout the industry and beyond."

Koomar succeeds Robert Scheuermann, who has decided to pursue other opportunities. Scheuermann's leadership over the past four years was instrumental in Vesper Energy's growth.

"We extend our gratitude to Robert for his pivotal contributions in building our capital markets, FP&A, portfolio management, and accounting functions," said Mark Rostafin, co-CEO of Vesper Energy. "We are also grateful for his continued support during this transition."

Koomar and Scheuermann will collaborate through December to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

About Vesper Energy

Vesper Energy provides innovative solutions to today's complex energy challenges. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vesper Energy comprises professionals who have collectively delivered more than 10

GW of renewable energy projects globally. Today, Vesper Energy's development pipeline includes over 55 renewable energy and energy storage assets with a generating capacity of 17 GW- enough to power more than 2 million homes. Working with their customers, communities, and business partners, Vesper Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across the United States with the goal to build better energy infrastructure.

