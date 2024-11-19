Give Thanks, Save BIG! Big Lots Rolls Out New Holiday Deals For Thanksgiving And Black Friday

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots (OTC: BIG) previewed its Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales event, "Give Thanks, Save BIG!" Customers can enjoy incredible store-wide deals starting on Thanksgiving Day and continuing throughout the Black Friday weekend.

Savings Start Thanksgiving Day

Store-wide deals that start on Thanksgiving Day* from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on festive decor, apparel, and cozy home essentials to get your home guest-ready will include:



50% off all Christmas (excluding trees)

30% off Christmas Trees $149.99 Select Recliners (regular price $199.99)

Black Friday and Weekend Bargains

Big Lots will offer deep discounts, buy-one-get-one-50% off offers, and other extreme bargains on Black Friday and continuing all weekend long on Toys, Mattresses, Christmas Decor, Home Goods, Select Quality Furniture from Brand Names like Broyhill and Ashley, and more.



Buy One, Get One 50% off all toys, blankets, sleepwear, and electronics



20% off on mattress brands Serta and Sealy

Best-selling sofas $100 off ($299.99) and sectionals $400 off

Kids recliners and dress-up tables starting at $59.99

Folding Tables and Chairs starting at $19.99

50% off decorative pillows

25% off select Christmas decor including trees, ornaments, outdoor lighting and decorations, and inflatables 50% off holiday 15 ft inflatables

"We're thrilled to be a part of our customers' holiday traditions by delivering outstanding value and service throughout this most wonderful time of the year," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "True to our spirit, we're unveiling our holiday savings in a big way, packed with unbelievable bargains and discounts across a fantastic range of holiday items and gifts for everyone on your shopping list."

Extended Store Hours

Big Lots locations nationwide will offer extended hours through the Black Friday weekend, including:



6 AM to 10 PM on Black Friday, Nov. 29

8 AM to 10 PM on Saturday, Nov. 30 9 AM to 9 PM on Sunday, Dec. 1

Customers can shop online at biglots anytime and utilize in-store, curbside pickup, and same-day delivery options.

Black Friday, Every Friday

Launched in September and continuing through December 6, Black Friday is every Friday only at Big Lots. A special single-day extreme bargain is revealed each Thursday via email and social media. Sign up to be a BIG Rewards member for free and receive the latest bargains news by email and text at

biglots/rewards .

Commitment to Customers and Associates

"Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our amazing associates who dedicate their time to work on Thanksgiving, creating an unforgettable shopping experience for our customers," Thorn added. "To show our appreciation, we're rolling out an extra shopping discount on top of the regular associate discount,

stackable with in-store promotions on their purchases that day, as a thank you for our hardworking team members. Their unwavering commitment is truly priceless, and we are so proud to stand by their side as they help bring the joy this time of year."

*Stores in blue law states ME, MA & RI are closed on Thanksgiving Day

About Big Lots

Big Lots

is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products.

The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than

$176 million

of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit

biglots .

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED