Occupation Forces Kill Two People In Southeastern Beirut

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Public Ministry's Emergency Operations Center stated on Tuesday that Israeli strikes killed two people in southeastern Beirut.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said that the Israeli air raid destroyed a four-story building in Chiyah, southeastern Beirut, adding that in the southern town of Adloun, an Israeli air raid destroyed a three-story building and left seven individuals with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the city of Tyre witnessed an Israeli air raid on a building, prompting emergency to rush to the site.

Strikes also hit residential areas in towns such as Ansarieh, Nabatieh, and Kfar Rumman, causing casualties and widespread damage.

In the Marjayoun area, artillery shelling hit the banks of the Litani River near Deir Mimass, while Tyre's southern outskirts, particularly the village of Al-Bayadah, endured both artillery bombardment and airstrikes.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been facing air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several parts, causing heavy human and material losses. (end)

ayb













MENAFN19112024000071011013ID1108901497