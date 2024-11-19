BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Lidia Kurt appointed CEO of BX Digital

BX Digital is pleased to announce the planned appointment of Lidia Kurt as its new Chief Executive Officer. BX Digital is a sister company of the Swiss exchange BX Swiss and part of the Boerse Stuttgart Group, the sixth largest exchange group in Europe. BX Digital aims to create a transparent, accessible and liquid for digital assets based on blockchain in Switzerland. “With the appointment of Lidia Kurt, we intend to continue on our dynamic path,” says Lucas Bruggeman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BX Digital.“We have the ambition of becoming the first licensed DLT trading system in Switzerland. The application has been submitted to FINMA.” Lidia Kurt holds a PhD in Finance from the University of St. Gallen, is the author of the book Digital Assets and Tokenisation and has extensive expertise at the interface of financial systems and innovative technologies. Since founding vision& in 2017, she has been working as a consultant for digital assets and has successfully supported numerous tokenisation projects. Previously, she was Managing Partner of a quantitative finance consultancy and gained valuable experience at J.P. Morgan and Swiss Re in Zurich, London, and Hong Kong. Since 2021, she has been involved at Boerse Stuttgart Group on Blockchain specific topics as an external consultant.“I am looking forward revolutionising financial market structures with BX Digital at the forefront, opening up new avenues for efficiency and innovation,” says Lidia Kurt.“The possibility of trading digital assets such as tokenised shares, bonds and certificates on a regulated secondary market for the first time in the future is groundbreaking for the financial centre.” Transactions can be processed within minutes via a public blockchain, without the need for centralised financial intermediaries such as central securities depositories or clearing houses. “As Boerse Stuttgart Group, we are pioneers in the field of digital assets and with BX Digital we want to shape the future European market infrastructure for tokenised securities. We are therefore delighted that Lidia Kurt will contribute her extensive expertise and experience to the management of BX Digital and thus contribute to our success.” says Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

