Intercept Exposes Russian Commanders Ordering To Execute POW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense intelligence intercepted Russian military communications at the front line, where Russian commanders are purportedly heard giving their subordinates an order to commit a war crime by shooting a prisoner of war.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR ) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrinform saw.

The HUR agency stressed that the intercept offers yet another proof of Russia's purposeful genocidal policy in the war waged against Ukraine.

In the same intercept, the serious wounding suffered by the Russian invader call sign "Groza" is confirmed. The fighter, who was in the same group with the wounded, is ordered to put a tourniquet on "Groza", give him painkillers, take a position, and shoot back at Ukrainian forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of early November, inquiries have been initiated into the extrajudicial executions of 124 prisoners of war by Russian invaders.