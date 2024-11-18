Kuwait Moi Arrests Int'l Drug Ring, Seizes 16 Kg Of Narcotics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Interior (MoI) announced on Monday busting an international drug trafficking ring selling narcotics and psychotropic substances in the country.

In a press release, the ministry said the busted ring is coordinating with and working upon directives from an overseas drug network.

The raid resulted in arresting seven defendants, holding Asian nationalities, with 16 kg of varied narcotics, in addition to 9,000 pills of psychotropic substances, unveiled the statement.

The accused were referred to prosecution to take required legal measures against them, it added.

This comes within the framework of the General Administration for Drug control's continued security efforts aiming to combat drug smugglers, it stated.

The ministry said the administration would continue its campaigns to arrest those trying to bring, or trade in narcotics, stressing commitment to protecting society from this perilous scourge. (end)

