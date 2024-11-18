(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image 001 L;R- Charity Wairimu, Catherine Njeri ,Lucy Kagure and James Wasonga working at the Ecoa Induction Cooker Line at BURN facility in Ruiru, Kenya Photo by Maurice Mwangi

Image 002 L:R- James Wasonga, Lucy Kagure, Catherine Njeri and Charity Wairimu assembling an Ecoa Induction Cooker at BURN facility in Ruiru, Kenya.

BURN Receives Letter Of Endorsement To Bring Clean Cooking Appliances To One Million Households In Tanzania

- Peter Scott, Founder and CEO of BURNDAR ES SALAAM, DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BURN , the world's leading clean cooking company, distributor and carbon project developer , has received a Letter of Endorsement (LoE) to implement carbon trading projects in Tanzania.Issued by the Office of the Vice President, the LoE allows BURN to bring its lifesaving stoves to over 1 million Tanzanian families, at least half of which will be IoT-enabled electric induction cookers. Out of 60 companies that applied for an LoE in Tanzania, BURN is one of only 2 that have been approved so far.This project will issue up to 8.43 million carbon credits generated using Gold Standard's TPDDTEC and MMECD metered methodologies, the world's most rigorous methodologies for biomass and electric cooking.As the letter states:“The project is in conformity with Tanzania's national priorities, strategies and plans. This Letter of Endorsement is an approval of the project.”BURN leverages carbon financing to make its clean cooking appliances accessible to households across the continent. Over the past year and a half, the company has provided approximately $60 million in discounts through carbon credits, subsidizing the cost of its stoves to households by 60% - 100%. The company anticipates offering an additional $110 million in carbon subsidies within the next 18 months.Peter Scott, Founder and CEO of BURN, said:“This Letter of Endorsement is an important step towards our goal of leading the clean cooking revolution in Tanzania. Today 90% of Tanzanian households are forced to rely on traditional cooking methods, which destroy their health, deplete their savings and decimate local forests. We applaud the Tanzanian government for its commitment to the wellbeing of its people, as well as to reducing global carbon emissions through BURN's high integrity carbon credits.”The efficiency, safety and benefits of BURN's clean cooking appliances have been independently verified through a peer-reviewed Randomized Control Trial (RCT) by the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago.The study, conducted on BURN's biomass cookstoves, established a link between stove usage and reduced fuel consumption. It found that users saved 39% on fuel when measured against the baseline – the equivalent of US$119 per year per family – and that each cookstove reduced CO2 emissions by approximately 3.5 tons per year. The study was peer-reviewed and published by The American Economic Review, one of the world's leading economic journals.BURN currently operates an assembly facility in Tanzania, employing 500 people and producing 6,000 electric stoves per month. The company has brought clean cooking appliances to around 230,000 Tanzanian households, with plans to grow this number to 6 million across the country.ABOUT BURNFounded in 2011, BURN is Africa's leading clean cooking company, committed to saving lives, protecting forests, and reducing CO2 emissions. Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, BURN operates in 9 countries and employs over 3,500 people, with a mission to revolutionize the clean cooking sector and provide sustainable cooking solutions across the continent.To date, the company has distributed over 5 million clean cookstoves across Africa, transforming the lives of over 25 million people and preventing 26 million tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.Learn more at burnstoves.

