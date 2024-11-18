Umerov Announces Appointment Of Military Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Defense Rustem Umerov has announced that a candidate for the position of military ombudsman will be announced soon. The role of the military ombudsman is to protect the rights of service members.

He shared this information during the briefing“MoD. Digitalization. Results of 2024”, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have been working on proposing [the post of] a military ombudsman. This year we focused on finding out how many complaints and lawsuits there were. If I'm not mistaken, we have processed several thousand. We are currently preparing several candidates to make an announcement on who will be the military ombudsman," Umerov said.

According to him, the ministry intends to protect the rights of servicemen. He also stressed the importance of cooperation with the High Council of Justice, other law enforcement agencies and the MoD Main Inspectorate.

“We are working in this direction, and we will announce it soon,” the minister added.

