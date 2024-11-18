Account News In Brief (November 18, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK – Aether Fuels, a climate company focused on sustainable liquid fuels, has selected Diffusion as its global PR and communications agency partner. Diffusion will support Aether in raising awareness of its innovative and attracting investors, partners, and talent as the company moves towards commercialization.





NEW YORK – 5WPR has been selected as the agency of record for BERO, a premium non-alcoholic beer brand. 5WPR will leverage its expertise in beverage and CPG PR to build BERO's brand awareness through earned media, influencer partnerships, and other strategic initiatives.





LOS ANGELES – Formula E, the world's first all-electric street racing series, has appointed The ID Agency as its Public Relations Agency of Record for the United States. The ID Agency will focus on increasing Formula E's visibility and engagement with US audiences through various public relations and marketing initiatives.





DALLAS – BizCom Associates has been selected by Kilwins, a gourmet confectionery brand, to lead a lead generation campaign. The campaign will leverage digital marketing channels to attract potential franchisees and drive growth for the Kilwins franchise network.





NEW YORK – Evins Communications has added several new clients to its roster, including Islander Resort Islamorada, Las Alamandas, and Nomadica. The agency will provide a range of public relations and marketing services to help these clients achieve their business objectives.