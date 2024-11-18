General share index closes at 2423.01 points

(MENAFN) The general share closed at 2423.01 points, reflecting a 0.2% drop. Trading activity reached around 3.7 million dinars, with 2.8 million shares traded across 2,187 contracts.



Among the 91 companies listed, 32 reported gains in their stock prices, while 30 saw declines.



Sector performance varied, with the services index falling by 0.51%, while the industrial index saw a 0.38% increase. The index also dropped by 0.20%.



Sub-sectors such as chemical industries (+1.52%), extractive and mining industries (+0.62%), and diversified financial services (+0.43%) showed positive movement. Meanwhile, industries including engineering and construction (-1.37%), pharmaceuticals (-0.93%), and others like energy and technology saw declines.



Among the top gainers were Al Sharq Investment Projects, National Portfolio Securities, and Zarqa Education and Investment, while the biggest losers were Obour Shipping & Transport, Jordan International Investment, and Integrated Multi Transport.

