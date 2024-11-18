Meet-Ups With Vance Twins Of The Power Of Isolation Will Share Secrets To Make The Best Out Of Loneliness And Loss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join like-minded souls to unlock peace with tips to transform loneliness and loss into empowerment.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where social connection is often prioritized, the benefits of solitude are sometimes overlooked. Join Janine Vance, an award-winning author of Twins Found in a Box and The Search for Mother Missing, for a series of meet-ups focused on the power of meditation and self-reflection to transform loneliness into an enriching personal journey. With insights from what she calls mini books on self-care, Janine and her twin will reveal practical and compassionate techniques to turn loneliness into a powerful ally for grief relief.

During these gatherings, you will meet Janine and her twin. The Vance twins will delve into themes from Janine's insightful book, "The Power of Isolation : How Silence is Golden." According to Mamta Madhavan from Readers' Favorite, "The Power of Isolation" is a“thought-provoking and insightful book for all those readers trying to survive in adverse circumstances and find a connection with their inner self.” Vance draws on Eastern philosophy to open up pathways of wisdom and concentration, empowering participants to tap into their inner light and build connections with those around them. The book highlights the golden value of silence, offering readers exercises and writing prompts to strengthen their rapport with what she calls sacred energy life force. Janine will also draw on the power of words from her book, "Going Back to Zen ."

About Going Back to Zen: How does one go from being an aerospace engineer to the limited physical mobility of a nine-month year baby without falling into a deep depression? Sometimes it takes a lifestyle change. Janine was motivated to write this book after her father survived a 100-foot hang gliding fall in 1984 and while she served as his primary caregiver until he died in 2021 at the age of 90. She credits the gentle philosophy they enjoyed together for his uplifted mood while recovering.

In a world constantly buzzing with noise and activity, the sudden onset of silence and solitude can be unsettling. However, "The Power of Isolation: How Silence is Golden" redefines isolation, utilizing these moments as a powerful ally rather than something to be feared.

About the Vance Twins? Through their work, the twins have discovered that everyone cares for someone, and caregivers tend to give 100% of themselves to the people they care for. They should know. Jeanette has worked in the healthcare field among a team of physical, occupational, and speech therapists since their mother's death and currently works at a hospital in Tacoma, Washington. Jeanette, a Certified and Licensed Occupational Therapy Assistant and Life Coach, was trained in Integrated Psychology and Applied Neuroscience. She became a Reiki Master under the direct lineage of Master Mikao Usui, the founder of Reiki and enjoys helping people learn about Reiki and develop personalized medical meditations catered to their health goals.

Event Details:

Event: Meet-ups with Janine Vance and her twin "Vance Twins."

Location: For specific dates and locations, please visit Vance Twins.

Focus: Self-reflection, empowerment meditations, and finding joy in solitude.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to access Janine's exclusive relaxation practices designed to help people embrace isolation as a period of self-renewal, insight, and strength. Each session will introduce methods for turning moments of loneliness into powerful periods of clarity and inner calm.

What to Expect:

Insightful discussions on the themes of The Power of Isolation

Guided calm and comfort techniques to help transform feelings of loneliness into positive self-connection

Practical advice on building a fulfilling relationship with oneself

Opportunities to connect with a community of like-minded individuals on similar journeys

About Janine Vance:

Janine Vance is an author, consultant, and meditation enthusiast known for her innovative perspectives on solitude and self-discovery. Through her philosophy and writings, Janine has inspired countless individuals to embrace alone time as a tool for deep inner fulfillment and well-being.

Don't miss this free opportunity to join Janine Vance and her twin, the "Vance Twins"! For relaxation videos, visit Reiki Vance Twins

Janine Vance

Vance Twins LLC

