Russia Reports Drone Attack On Moscow
Date
11/18/2024 12:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moscow was targeted by drones overnight, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
In a Telegram post , Sobyanin stated: "The Defense Ministry's air defense forces in the Ramensky district repelled an attack by a drone heading toward Moscow. Preliminary reports indicate no damage or casualties at the site where debris fell. Emergency services are working at the scene."
Sobyanin later reported that another drone, also en route to Moscow, was allegedly shot down in the Pavlovo-Posadsky city district. Emergency services are currently addressing the situation there.
