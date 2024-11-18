Local Council Elections Kicked Off In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BISHKEK, Nov 18 (NNN-KNA) – opened in Kyrgyzstan yesterday, in local council elections.

Voters will choose from thousands of deputies running for the country's city and village councils.

According to the country's election commission, 4,135,039 voters are eligible to vote in the elections.

At 8.00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), 2,437 polling stations were opened nationwide, and lasted until 8.00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT).

Thirty-nine parties participating in the for city council deputies, have nominated nearly 5,000 candidates, while close to 10,000 candidates are running for village council deputies.

Public and international observers monitored the election.– NNN-KNA

