Local Council Elections Kicked Off In Kyrgyzstan
11/18/2024 12:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BISHKEK, Nov 18 (NNN-KNA) – polls opened in Kyrgyzstan yesterday, in local council elections.
Voters will choose from thousands of deputies running for the country's city and village councils.
According to the country's election commission, 4,135,039 voters are eligible to vote in the elections.
At 8.00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), 2,437 polling stations were opened nationwide, and voting lasted until 8.00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT).
Thirty-nine Political parties participating in the elections for city council deputies, have nominated nearly 5,000 candidates, while close to 10,000 candidates are running for village council deputies.
Public and international observers monitored the election.– NNN-KNA
