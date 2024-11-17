Avoid Self-Medication For Children With Pneumonia: Doctors

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Doctors are warning that with the onset of cold weather, respiratory illnesses-particularly pneumonia-is on the rise among children.

They are advising families to avoid self-medicating children with pneumonia and to seek immediate medical attention by taking affected children to centers.

Dr. Saifullah Rastin, a internal specialist at the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News that respiratory diseases, including pneumonia, increase annually as the cold weather sets in.

He explained that pneumonia is a contagious respiratory infection, and its early symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing, and wheezing. As the disease progresses, children may have trouble swallowing and may cough up mucus from their throats.

Dr. Rastin highlighted that millions of children under the age of five in developing countries die each year due to pneumonia.

He noted that the number of pneumonia cases at his hospital is on the rise, with about 30 children seeking treatment daily, and nearly half of them requiring hospitalization.

He emphasized that pneumonia is contagious and recommended that children with the disease be isolated from others.

He added that while children with mild cold symptoms can often be managed with proper care at home, any child suspected of having pneumonia should be taken to a health center as soon as possible, as the disease can be fatal.

Prof. Abdul Rashid Mansoor, a pediatric internal medicine specialist at Ariana Hospital in Kabul, echoed Dr. Rastin's concerns, saying,“With the arrival of cold weather, respiratory illnesses, especially pneumonia, increase. Pneumonia is a deadly disease that primarily affects children under five.”

He advised that if a child exhibits signs such as rapid breathing or shivering, they should be immediately taken to a health center.

He also stressed the importance of isolating children with pneumonia from others, maintaining good hygiene, and keeping the room temperature stable.

He criticized the practice of self-medicating children with pneumonia, urging families to seek professional medical care without delay.

Fatima, a resident of the Khair Khana area in Kabul, shared her experience, saying,“My eight-month-old daughter contracted pneumonia. She was very sick, wheezing, and crying a lot. I brought her to the hospital, and after two days of hospitalization, she's now showing some improvement.”

She explained that initially, her daughter had a mild cold, and she attempted self-medication at home, but it did not help and her condition worsened.

According to Dr. Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, over 1.1 million people have been affected by respiratory diseases in Afghanistan during the first ten months of this year.

sa

Views: 1