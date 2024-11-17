Injury Toll In Missile Strike On Lviv Region Rises To Three
Date
11/17/2024 9:10:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv region, a missile attack by Russian forces resulted in one fatality and three injuries.
This was reported by the National Police , according to Ukrinform.
It was noted that due to falling debris from an enemy missile, a 66-year-old woman from Sheptytskyi district was killed. Three men, aged 55, 68, and 69, sustained injuries and were taken to a medical facility.
Read also: Over
10 residential buildings damaged
in Zaporizhzhia due
to Russian strikes
The attack caused significant damage in the region, destroying and damaging 20 garage structures, and sparking a fire. Police and rescue teams are on-site, documenting the consequences of this war crime committed by Russia.
Initial reports indicated one fatality and two injuries in Lviv region.
MENAFN17112024000193011044ID1108894571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.