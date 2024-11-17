Injury Toll In Missile Strike On Lviv Region Rises To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv region, a missile attack by Russian forces resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

This was reported by the National , according to Ukrinform.

It was noted that due to falling debris from an enemy missile, a 66-year-old woman from Sheptytskyi district was killed. Three men, aged 55, 68, and 69, sustained injuries and were taken to a medical facility.

The attack caused significant damage in the region, destroying and damaging 20 garage structures, and sparking a fire. Police and rescue teams are on-site, documenting the consequences of this war crime committed by Russia.

Initial reports indicated one fatality and two injuries in Lviv region.