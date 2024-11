(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences of a combined Russian missile and drone attack.

In the Lviv region, garages were damaged and a fire broke out as a result of falling enemy missile fragments.

In the Zhytomyr district, an outbuilding and a residential building were damaged in the attack. Rescuers extinguished the fire covering an area of three square meters. No one was injured.

In the Kyiv region, rocket fragments damaged private residential and outbuildings, a club and library building, and two cars. A fire broke out in a private garage, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers. No one was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia used 120 missiles and 90 drones in its large-scale attack on Ukraine on Sunday morning. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed more than 140 aerial targets.