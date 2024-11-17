India Announces Successful Hypersonic Missile Test
Date
11/17/2024 5:19:56 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
New Delhi: India has successfully tested a domestically developed long-range hypersonic missile.
The Indian missile, developed by the state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and industry partners, is designed to carry payloads for ranges exceeding 1,500 km (930 miles) for the armed forces.
MENAFN17112024000063011010ID1108894313
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.