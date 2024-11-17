عربي


India Announces Successful Hypersonic Missile Test

India Announces Successful Hypersonic Missile Test


11/17/2024 5:19:56 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi: India has successfully tested a domestically developed long-range hypersonic missile.

The Indian missile, developed by the state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and industry partners, is designed to carry payloads for ranges exceeding 1,500 km (930 miles) for the armed forces.

The Peninsula

