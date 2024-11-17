Rivne Comes Under Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city of Rivne was targeted in a Russian missile attack in the early hours of Sunday, November 17.

This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Oleksandr Tretiak , as seen by Ukrinform.

"Rivna came under a missile attack. The air raid alert is still on, remain in shelters. Dear Rivne residents, keep your mind cool and power banks charged," the statement reads.

Emergency response teams are working at the site of the impact.

on Russia's large-scale attack: Putin's response to all those who call, visit hi

Local residents were urged not to post any pictures or videos online.

Fire breaks out as Russians attackregion

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of Sunday, November 17, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities, employing cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles. Their targets included critical power generation and transmission facilities.