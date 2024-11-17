(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the Russia-Ukraine conflict approaches its third year, President Volodymyr Zelensky has set his sights on ending the war through means in 2025. The Ukrainian leader's statement comes at a critical juncture in the conflict. Russian forces continue to make slow but steady advances in eastern Ukraine, particularly near key hubs like Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.



Zelensky emphasized the need for Ukrain to do everything possible to conclude the war next year. He stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions in achieving this goal. The president's push for peace negotiations reflects the mounting challenges Ukraine faces on multiple fronts.



Russian forces are reportedly suffering heavy losses, with Zelensky estimating between 1,500 to 2,000 casualties per day. These figures include both killed and wounded soldiers. Despite these losses, Russian troops continue to press forward, albeit at a slower pace in some areas.







The conflict has taken a significant toll on both sides. Ukraine struggles with manpower constraints and delayed reinforcements. Meanwhile, Russia appears willing to accept high casualty rates in exchange for territorial gains. This war of attrition has raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of the conflict for both nations.

Zelensky: Diplomatic End to War in 2025 a Priority

International support remains crucial for Ukraine's defense efforts. The G7 nations recently reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes." They pledged to maintain sanctions against Russia. However, uncertainties loom on the horizon with Donald Trump's return to the White House in 2025.







Trump's previous criticisms of U.S. military aid to Ukraine have raised questions about future support levels. Zelensky expressed cautious optimism about working with the incoming administration. He stated that Trump supports Ukraine and values its strength and integrity.



The diplomatic landscape remains complex. Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Moscow would only agree to talks if Ukraine surrenders lost territories. This stance presents a significant obstacle to Zelensky's vision of a just peace.



As the war grinds on, both sides are adapting their strategies. Russia has reportedly deployed North Korean soldiers to the Kursk region. Ukraine continues to rely heavily on drone operations to constrain Russian mechanized maneuver.







