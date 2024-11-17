Ukraine, NATO Agree On Final Steps For Establishing JATEC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and have agreed on a course of action for the final phase of establishing the Joint Analysis Training and Education Center (JATEC).

This was reported by the of Defense of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

A delegation from the Ukrainian defense ministry, led by Deputy of Defense Brigadier General Anatolii Klochko, participated in a meeting to discuss the deployment of JATEC, which took place in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz.

The NATO delegation at the event included Assistant Secretary General gor Operations Thomas Goffus, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier, General Manager at NATO Communications and Information Agency Ludwig Decamps, and NATO's Senior Representative in Ukraine Patrick Turner.

Klochko emphasized that JATEC will help Ukraine integrate into NATO structures, facilitate experience-sharing between the two sides, and contribute to finding solutions to enhance the defense capabilities of both Ukraine and NATO.

During the meeting, participants discussed the implementation of measures necessary for establishing the Center, including the approval of legal procedures to ensure Ukraine's involvement in management and decision-making processes within the new institution. They confirmed their intention to have the Center operational by early 2025.

The agenda also included the creation of an information and communication system that would enable secure data exchange and collaboration between Ukraine and NATO. The Ministry of Defense noted that Ukraine would be the first partner country with which NATO will establish such a secure system.

The parties agreed on a list of urgent initial projects that the Center will begin working on.

As previously reported, JATEC is the first joint institution between Ukraine and NATO. It aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense and security capabilities through the analysis of lessons learned from the ongoing war, advance military education, and promote interoperability between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO forces.

The first high-level meeting regarding JATEC took place in Poland in September.