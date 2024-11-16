North Macedonia Prime Minister invites Turkish investors

(MENAFN) Hristijan Mickoski, North Macedonia’s Premier, invited Turkish investors to visit his nation on Thursday.



Mickoski stated at a business forum in the capital Skopje ''Let's have a partnership and an honest relationship. We welcome Turkish investors, we invite them to come in as many numbers as possible, to invest here, to invest together in strategically important projects.”



Skopje on Thursday welcomed the "Dialogue between the business world and the government" business forum conducted by the Macedonian Turkish Chamber of Commerce.



Fatih Ulusoy, Turkish Representative, stated that Turkey has assisted and will keep assisting its friendly and brotherly North Macedonia.



Based on Ulusoy, Turkey is dedicated to developing further mutual ties and collaboration in the new government period in North Macedonia.



Throughout the business forum, ambassadors of Macedonia Turkey Chamber of Commerce member firms had the chance to inquire questions directly to government ambassadors and get detailed information about the opportunities and assist provided by the organizations.

