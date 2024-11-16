Kupwara-Karnah Road Shut After Fresh Snowfall At Sadhna Top
Date
11/16/2024 5:07:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kupwara-Karnah road has been closed for traffic movement after fresh snowfall at Sadhna Top, officials said here on Saturday.
An official said that the Border Roads Organisation has initiated snow-clearing operations to restore vehicular movement.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that an advisory has also been issued for travel on the Karnah-Chowkibal road, with travellers advised to confirm road status before planning their journeys.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Vehicles without skid chains will not be allowed to pass through the Traffic Control Points (TCP) at Baghballa and Chowkibal to ensure safe passage on snow-covered roads,” the advisory said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Snowfall In Gulmarg, Gurez; Rains Lash Kashmir Plains
Rain, Snow Likely in Kashmir in Next 24 Hours
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN16112024000215011059ID1108892567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.