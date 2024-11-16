Kupwara-Karnah Road Shut After Fresh Snowfall At Sadhna Top

An official said that the Border Roads Organisation has initiated snow-clearing operations to restore vehicular movement.

He said that an advisory has also been issued for on the Karnah-Chowkibal road, with travellers advised to confirm road status before planning their journeys.

“Vehicles without skid chains will not be allowed to pass through the Traffic Control Points (TCP) at Baghballa and Chowkibal to ensure safe passage on snow-covered roads,” the advisory said.

