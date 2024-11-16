(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Casas Bahia, Brazil's retail giant, released its third quarter 2024 results. The company showed signs of improvement despite ongoing challenges. Casas Bahia reported a net loss of R$369 million ($64.7 million), a 55.9% reduction from the previous year.



The company's gross margin reached 31.6%, up from 23.0% in Q3 2023. This improvement stemmed from a better product mix and increased services penetration. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at R$491 million ($86.1 million), compared to a negative R$66 million in Q3 2023.



Net revenue declined by 2.9% to R$6.4 billion ($1.12 billion). This drop reflected the company's focus on profitability over sales volume. Physical store sales grew by 4.6%, with same-store sales increasing by 6.5%.



The marketplace (3P) segment showed strong growth. GMV increased by 18.3% year-over-year, while revenue grew by 24.1%. The take rate improved by 60 basis points to 13.1%.







Casas Bahia's financial services segment performed well. The active credit portfolio grew by 7.5% year-over-year to R$5.7 billion ($1 billion). Delinquency rates improved, with over-90-day defaults at 8.4%.



The company's transformation plan continues to yield results. Cost-cutting measures led to a 2.8% reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses. This reduction amounted to R$336 million ($58.9 million) in the first nine months of 2024.



Casas Bahia's liquidity position improved. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of R$3.1 billion ($543.9 million), an increase of R$232 million ($40.7 million) from the previous quarter.



Despite these improvements, challenges remain. The company still faces negative free cash flow, which stood at R$396 million ($69.5 million) for the quarter. This was partly due to increased inventory for the fourth quarter.

Casas Bahia's Q3: Physical Stores Shine, Online Sales Struggle

The company's CEO, Renato Franklin, expressed cautious optimism. He highlighted the growth in physical stores and the potential of the company's fintech arm, BanQi. Franklin mentioned ongoing discussions about potential partnerships for BanQi.



Casas Bahia's results reflect a company in transition. The focus on profitability over sales growth shows a shift in strategy. The improved margins and reduced losses suggest this approach may be bearing fruit.



However, the company still faces significant challenges. The negative cash flow and ongoing losses indicate there is more work to be done. The retail sector in Brazil remains competitive, and economic uncertainties persist.



Casas Bahia's performance in the coming quarters will be crucial. The company's ability to maintain margin improvements while returning to sales growth will be key. The success of its financial services and marketplace segments could provide additional growth drivers.



Investors and analysts will closely watch Casas Bahia's progress. The company's transformation plan and its execution will be under scrutiny. The balance between profitability and growth will be a key focus area.



As Casas Bahia navigates these challenges, its ability to adapt and innovate will be tested. The retail landscape continues to evolve, and the company must keep pace with changing consumer behaviors and technological advancements.

