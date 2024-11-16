Residential Building In Kyiv Damaged In Enemy Drone Attack
11/16/2024 2:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A residential building in Kyiv was damaged in an enemy drone attack overnight Saturday.
The Kyiv City Military Administration released a relevant statement via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of an air strike by the Russian forces' drones, damage to residential infrastructure was recorded in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. Balconies and windows in a multi-story residential building were damaged by falling debris. No reports were received regarding a potential fire. At this time, there is no information available regarding the victims," wrote Serhiy Popko, the city administration's head.
The operational summary will be updated.
As Ukrinform reported, air defenses were activated in the capital amid an air raid alert.
