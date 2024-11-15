Qatar, Turkiye Satisfied With Achievements In Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee expressed satisfaction of both sides with over 100 documents of cooperation signed in the framework of the previous nine sessions.

The 10th session of the Committee, co-chaired yesterday by the Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, reflected once again strong historical bonds, distinguished relations and the common understanding between the two countries, according to a joint communique released on Friday.

"Both sides commended the success of the Supreme Strategic Committee as the highest institutional mechanism of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye and its contributions to the achievement of exceptional relations between two countries as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Committee.

"The committee reviewed the progress in areas of cooperation referred to in the outcome documents of the ninth session and expressed their satisfaction with the level of ongoing cooperation," reads the communique carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Turkiye commended Qatar for its successful Presidency of the 45th Session of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and thanked Qatari chairmanship for its valuable contributions to the strengthening of Turkiye-GCC cooperation.

In this regard, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the achievements in Turkiye-GCC relations during the Qatari Chairmanship, including participation of President Erdogan, to the 44th GCC Summit held in Doha on December 5, 2024 as guest of honour, holding of the sixth joint ministerial meeting of the Turkiye-GCC High Level Strategic on 9 June 2024 in Doha and resumption of the Turkiye-GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

On regional issues, the two sides expressed deep concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and condemned indiscriminate targeting of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank including East Jerusalem.

They reiterated the call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza as well as full compliance with international law, and all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, and reaffirmed commitment for the independence of the State of Palestine on the borders of 4 June 1967, with Al-Quds as its capital to ensure a just and lasting settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-State solution.

"Qatar and Turkiye condemned the illegal Israeli occupation's measures aimed at undermining the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA); reaffirmed the mandate granted to UNRWA by the United Nations, and the need to continue its role and responsibilities, which represent maximum political and humanitarian priority and constitute an element of stability in the region; called for providing unwavering support to the UNRWA to enable it to continue providing essential services to the State of Palestine refugees, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

"Qatar and Turkiye condemned Israel's violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon by launching a ground offensive, which resulted in displacing more than one million people," the communique pointed out.

Both sides affirmed full solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon and held Israel accountable for this dangerous escalation that threatens Lebanese security and stability.

They stressed the need for Israel to end the attacks immediately and withdraw from the Lebanese territory for the prevention of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, underlined the importance of implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), and expressed grave concern on the deliberate attacks against UNIFIL by the Israeli armed forces.

Qatar and Turkiye emphasized the importance of coordinating their efforts in order to prevent the spreading of violence in the region and to achieve a lasting and sustainable solution to the conflict in Syria in accordance with UNSCR 2254.

They underlined the importance of fighting terrorism in its all forms and manifestations in Syria.

They called for the international community to preserve the budget for humanitarian relief assistance to Syria, considering the wave of migration from Lebanon to Syria.

The two sides emphasized Iraq's strategic importance for the security, stability and prosperity of our region, and reiterated their support to the Iraqi Government in its efforts towards development, reconstruction and reintegration with the region.

In this context, Qatar and Turkiye underlined the significance of Iraq's Development Road Project.

The two countries also expressed their solidarity with, and support to, Iraq in its fight against terrorism, first and foremost against PKK and DEASH terrorist organizations, which pose a threat to the stability and security of not only Iraq but also of the entire region.

They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.

They underscored their common will to join hands in support of a UN facilitated Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process. --

They reiterated the importance of holding free, fair and nationwide parliamentary and presidential elections with broadest participation possible, in order to ensure permanent stability in Libya, according to the communique. (end)

