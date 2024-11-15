QSC Launches Q-SYS UAE Experience Center

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Q-SYS Middle East Trading LLC is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Q-SYS UAE Experience Center in Dubai. This new Center is set to revolutionize the way customers and partners engage with Q-SYS solutions, offering an immersive and interactive environment to explore, test, and experience the latest advancements in AV technology.

Strategically located in the Dubai Supreme Court Complex, this Q-SYS Experience Center spans more than 4,000 square feet and delivers an experiential tour through the vast capabilities of the Q-SYS Platform. The Supreme Court Complex is renowned for its implementation of technology and automation throughout the buildings, making it the ideal choice of location for Q-SYS. From the moment visitors arrive they will be immersed in Q-SYS solutions throughout the divisible meeting room and training room, large boardroom and demo lab. The Experience Center also features an open events area with a café/bar where customers can explore demonstrations of Q-SYS in an entertainment environment.

“We are excited to open our new Q-SYS Experience Center in Dubai,” says Chant Utukian, Managing Director, MEA, QSC.“It represents our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing our partners and customers with the best possible environment to explore and experience Q-SYS solutions. We believe this Center will become a hub for collaboration and creativity, driving growth and success in the region."

The Q-SYS UAE Experience Center is more than just a showcase of technology; it is a space where partners and customers can come together to test, design, and deploy solutions in a casual and collaborative environment.

The Center is equipped with multiple technologies from our partner ecosystem along with the Q-SYS UC Compute Bundle and provides a comprehensive platform for hands-on experiences and training.

An important addition to the Experience Center is the specialized training area aimed at boosting regional training efforts. This custom-designed flex space can hold additional participants and works alongside the Experience Center to provide a practical, immersive learning environment. Trainees will have the opportunity to interact with Q-SYS solutions, simulate live situations, and engage with the equipment and scenarios directly.

As Q-SYS continues to expand its presence in the Middle East and parts of Africa, the Experience Center also houses the QSC UAE office which will support the growing team and functions in the region. The Center will cater to the whole GCC region, offering a space for partners to spend time, test solutions, and engage with Q-SYS experts.

