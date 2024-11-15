MSC Receives All Regulatory Approvals For Participation In HHLA
Hamburg, 15 November 2024
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
MSC receives all regulatory approvals for participation in HHLA
All closing conditions of the voluntary public takeover offer have been fulfilled
shareholders to receive €
16.75 for each HHLA class A share tendered
As of November 14, 2024, all closing conditions for the voluntary public takeover offer of Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE (Bidder), a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC), have been fulfilled. After the European Commission granted merger control clearance at the beginning of October, the last outstanding closing condition has now been met with merger control clearance in Ukraine.
In the next step, the Bidder will, in accordance with the Offer Document, pay the offer price of €
16.75 per class A share to the HHLA shareholders who had tendered their shares in the public takeover offer and since been trading under ISIN DE000A37FUD8. The payment will be made within seven banking days following the announcement by the Bidder that all offer conditions have been met. In return, the Bidder obtains ownership of the class A shares tendered.
Further information on the processing and transfer of the tendered shares is available at .
High-resolution images can be found in the Media section of HHLA's website and are available for download free of charge : Click here for download .
Contact:
Julia Hartmann
Head of Investor Relations
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg,
Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: ...
