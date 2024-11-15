Honoring Veterans: Team Members Making A Difference

(MENAFN- 3BL) Through the Baker Tilly wishes program, the Baker Tilly Foundation empowers team members to make a tangible impact on their communities. Two such individuals, Kimberlie Calderone and Cathleen Kennedy, are dedicated to supporting veterans.

A beacon for the community

ARC Supervisor Kimberlie Calderone comes from a military family: her uncles, grandfather and father-in-law all served in the armed forces. She is a long-time supporter of her local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post.

“As a VFW auxiliary member, I've witnessed the lack of support and care that is so desperately needed by our veterans,” said Kimberlie.“I believe people who put their lives on the line to protect our basic freedoms as Americans deserve our support when they come home.”

Over the past 10 years, Kimberlie and her husband have dedicated countless hours as volunteers, coordinating events, providing meals and raising funds. Her favorite experience is the Memorial Day ceremony, due to her family connections to the military.

“It's special to me because I can dedicate a wreath to my grandfather - it reminds me of the sacrifice he made,” Kimberlie said.“Our attendance seems to grow every year. It's really powerful to see our small town come together to appreciate our veterans' sacrifices.”

With her son now joining the Army, Kimberlie's commitment to supporting veterans has only strengthened.

“I'm extremely proud of him. He made the decision on his own, and I think he understands the respect and support we have for military members,” she said.

Kimberlie encourages others to get involved with their local VFW.

“If you're looking for camaraderie, I can't think of a better way to make some lifelong friends,” Kimberlie said.“It feels good to support an organization where you can meet the members you are actively helping.”

Donating with dignity

Tax Director Cathleen Kennedy often meets with veterans who feel overlooked, and she's trying to change that.

“I volunteer with General Needs because they support veterans by providing hope through basic necessities like boots, winter coats, clothing and food,” Cathleen said.“We offer these resources along with an opportunity to get to know these veterans, visit with them, and connect them with counseling services.”

Through her volunteer work, Cathleen has met hundreds of veterans and learned of their sacrifices. While each veteran has a unique story, Cathleen noted they all have one thing in common: none of them would change their decision to serve their country.

“These service members sacrificed so much for us, and they deserve our love and support to get them back on their feet,” she said.

General Needs was founded by Cathleen and Greg's friend, Lonnie Sherman. The organization was born out of Lonnie's experience serving hot meals at the Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He realized veterans' needs extended beyond food, so he began collecting basic necessities like clothing and toiletries.

Lonnie asked Cathleen how she'd like the $10,000 grant from the Baker Tilly Foundation to be utilized. She chose to support the 2024 in 2024 Project, a General Needs initiative that aims to donate 2,024 new boots to veterans in need throughout the months of October, November and December.

"Every donation, no matter how small, can make a significant impact on a veteran's life,” Cathleen emphasized.“These brave men and women have lost friends and family in the wars they fought in, and it is our duty to offer the recognition and support they earned.”

