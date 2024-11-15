Ford And Alianza De Futbol Team Up For Another Year Of Ford Qué Golazo De Grants Program To Support Hispanic Youth Soccer Players

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Now in its second year, the program provides pathways for success on and off the field

DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford Motor Company and

Alianza de Futbol have teamed up for the second year to support the Ford Qué Golazo de Grants initiative benefitting young Hispanic and their families.

The

Ford Qué Golazo de Grants program awards $5,000 grants to 10 student-athletes, one at each stop of the Alianza de Futbol tour. Participants ages 14-18 were invited to submit a explaining why they deserve one of the grants and how they plan to use the funds to help reach their athletic and educational goals.

Recipients also gain access to Access U, a non-profit organization designed to help

underserved Hispanic and Black players and their families achieve their goals of attending college and playing soccer.

"This partnership has been one of the most rewarding experiences I've been part of," said Bryan

Guldi, Ford Experiential Marketing Manager. "It's inspiring to see these young student-athletes' eyes light up when they talk about their love for soccer. Being able to help remove some of the financial barriers they face so they can pursue their dreams is incredibly fulfilling.

"The partnership between Ford and

Alianza de Futbol has been tremendously impactful for the Hispanic community. Countless boys and girls have been given the opportunity to play the sport they love in professionally run events without the costs typically associated to do so. Additionally, Ford is breaking down the barriers for access and opportunity, helping to facilitate mobility with financial assistance for college."

For Cruz Martinez, one of this year's recipients, receiving the grant was a way to honor his father's unwavering support as he continues his journey on and off the field.

"I remember the drive home after being awarded the grant and seeing the pride in my father's eyes," Martinez said. "This $5,000 will help me continue working hard to make my dreams a reality and honor all the sacrifices my family has made to provide us with a better life."

Since 2021, Ford has sponsored Ford

Copita Alianza, the largest Hispanic youth soccer tournament in the U.S., impacting more than 47,000 athletes annually.

Launched in 2004,

Alianza de Futbol is the premier Hispanic soccer program in the U.S. Supported by For Soccer, the program has created opportunities for 500,000+ young Hispanic men and women to be seen in front of scouts in the hopes of fulfilling their sueños as professionals.

Contact

For Soccer

Michael LoRé

[email protected]

SOURCE For Soccer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED