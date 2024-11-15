Israeli Warplanes Raid Beirut's Southern Suburbs

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Nov 15 (Xinhua) Israeli warplanes raided the Ghobeiry area in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday morning, shortly after the Israeli spokesman issued a warning to evacuate several buildings in the area.

The official Lebanese National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone carried out two raids on the Ghobeiry area, and a "very violent" raid near the Ghobeiry municipality headquarters, destroying a building.

Lebanese television channels reported columns of thick smoke rising from the raid sites in Ghobeiry.

The Israeli army has intensified its raids in the past two days on various areas in Beirut's southern suburb, causing great destruction and heavy material losses, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October.

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the war on October 8, 2023, reached 3,386, while injuries went up to 14,417.