UN Resolutions Back Palestinian Sovereignty, Compensation For Lebanon, Syria

The US, Argentina, Canada, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru and Palau voted against both resolutions.

The slick occurred after the Israeli Air Force struck storage tanks near the Jiyah electric power in 2006, covering two-thirds of Lebanon's coastline with oil.

The draft was introduced by Uganda's representative, who highlighted the disastrous impact the slick has had on biodiversity and the local economy.

It reiterated the UN General Assembly's“deep concern” over the negative impact the incident has had on Lebanon's long-term sustainable development, and reaffirmed a UN report that damage to the country caused by the slick amounted to $856.4

million in 2014.

The resolution was passed by 161 votes in favor to seven against, with nine abstentions. It called for“prompt and adequate compensation” from Israel to Lebanon and Syria, which was also affected by the slick.

Lebanon's representative thanked his country's supporters at the UN, the World Bank and elsewhere.

He said the slick had hindered Lebanon's ability to implement the UN's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, and Israel's use of chemical and toxic substances in its ongoing military campaign could cause long-term agricultural, economic and biodiversity damage.

He called for an investigation into Israeli war crimes in Lebanon and for further compensation.

The Ugandan representative also introduced a draft resolution calling on Israel to“cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.”

The draft also recognizes the right of the Palestinian people to seek compensation for any illegal activity by Israel or Israeli settlers that exploits or damages their natural resources.

It cited an International Court of Justice advisory opinion from July 19, and reaffirmed“the principle of the permanent sovereignty of the peoples under foreign occupation over their natural resources and the applicability of the Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians in time of war.”

The committee passed the resolution with 159 states in favor. Seven countries opposed the motion, with 11 abstentions.

The Palestinian representative said Israel must be held accountable for crimes committed against her people and on their territory, saying it has“for over a year” violated the UN Charter with its“incomprehensible” acts in Gaza.

She added that Israel has been allowed to act as a state“above the law with brazen impunity, classifying all Palestinians as terrorists to justify its acts.”



The Syrian delegate said genocide, destruction and displacement committed by Israel“have also threatened to set fire to the entire region and beyond.” He blamed the US for preventing the UN Security Council from taking firm action.

The Algerian delegate said people living under occupation should have sovereignty over their natural resources, and damage caused by Israeli aggression will take years of reconstruction to undo.

