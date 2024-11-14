Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Insoles For Shoes (DLL-3279)
Date
11/14/2024 10:01:42 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple shoe insert that would help keep feet dry, prevent odors, and reduce the growth of bacteria by making the liners disposable," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the
FOOTY LINERS. My design would provide enhanced comfort and protection from perspiration of feet when wearing shoes without socks or stockings."
The invention provides a lightweight material that is made to absorb sweat and odor from feet and is worn inside the sole of a shoe. The invention is easy to apply and is disposable so a new pair may be worn every day. As a result, it increases comfort, and it could increase the life of the footwear. The invention would feature various colors and designs allowing for use in all footwear. The invention is ideal for the general population.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DLL-3279, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
