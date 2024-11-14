Kuwait's EPA: Int'l Efforts Needed To Counter Climate Change

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahra Al-Kazemi

KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The international community must drum up efforts to counter climate change for the sake of the future of the planet, Acting Director General of the Environment Public Authority (EPA) Eng. Samira Al-Kandari said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 29th of Parties on climate change (COP29) -- held Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 11-22 -- Al-Kandari, who heads Kuwait's technical delegation, said that Kuwait was keen on contributing to this just environmental cause.

She indicated that the framework agreement on climate change aimed at subsiding harmful gas emissions, noting that Kuwait was committed to this venture via a clear commitment to the 2050 low carbon strategy as stated in the Paris agreement.

Kuwait's delegation to COP29, headed by the EPA, gathered the "creme de la creme" of national institutes dedicated to renewable energy and the environment.

She indicated that the COP29 would come out with resolutions in favor of efforts to decrease climate change as well as forcing industrial countries to stick with its commitment towards the environment. (end)

