Latest Occupation Massacres Take 47 Lives In Gaza

11/13/2024 7:25:54 PM
RAMALLAH, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation forces carried out on Wednesday new massacres against the besieged Gazans killing up to 47 of them, the local health authorities declared.
They said in a statement that 182 others were wounded in the latest atrocities, perpetrated by the occupation forces against the encircled Gazans.
The toll of the ongoing aggression on Gaza since early October 2023 climbed to 43,712 deaths and 10,3258 injury cases.
An unknown number of Gazans have remained buried under heaps of rubble.
The devastation of the residents' houses, buildings and properties has been caused by recurring occupation attacks with all types of heavy arms including tanks, artillery and warplanes. (end)
