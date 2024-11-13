Presidential Initiatives“100 Million Health” Provided 212 Million Services Over 6 Years

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime for Human Development and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, announced on Wednesday, that public health initiatives, under the slogan“100 Million Health,” have provided 212 million and 878,000 medical services over the course of six years, since the beginning of their first phase in October 2018.





Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the of Health and Population, explained that the presidential initiatives have benefited 94 million citizens of all age groups from infancy to old age.





Launched in October 2018, the initiative to eliminate the hepatitis C virus and detect non-communicable diseases has continued, reaching 14 initiatives that cover all age groups of Egyptian and non-Egyptian citizens.





Abdel Ghaffar explained that the health initiatives aimed to raise health awareness among citizens about the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles, avoiding risk factors that cause non-communicable diseases, early detection, and follow-up in the event of discovering a disease to avoid complications. He emphasized the ongoing preparations to expand the initiatives in accordance with Egypt's strategic vision for 2030.





The Ministry of Health spokesperson asserted that the presidential initiatives“100 Million Health” rank among the most significant and notable health events in recent times, both locally and globally. The Ministry of Health, representing the state, explained that the implementation of these initiatives hinges on the provision of early detection and awareness services, along with free treatment for identified cases.





Abdel Ghaffar revealed the global assessment of the achievements of public health initiatives, highlighting that Egypt achieved the gold level in the international certification from the World Health Organization for eliminating the C virus. Additionally, Egypt was awarded the United Nations Award for Non-Communicable Diseases 2024 and the ATscale Award for expanding vision and hearing screening for school-age children in 2024.





He noted that Egypt became a member of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, became a member of the Board of Directors of the African Medicines Agency, which represents the Sahel and Sahara region, and chose Egypt as the headquarters of the Arab Medicines Agency“Waad.”





Additionally, Egypt set five records in the“Guinness World Records” for the detection and awareness of cancerous tumors, registering 6,000 cases within 8 hours.