Amir Calls For Istisqa Prayer Thursday

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has called for the Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer to be performed across the country on Thursday morning, 12 Jumada Al-Ula 1446 AH, corresponding to November 14, 2024. His Highness the Amir will perform the Istisqa prayer with crowds of worshipers at the Lusail prayer ground.

