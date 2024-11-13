عربي


Amir Calls For Istisqa Prayer Thursday

11/13/2024 2:01:16 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has called for the Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer to be performed across the country on Thursday morning, 12 Jumada Al-Ula 1446 AH, corresponding to November 14, 2024.
His Highness the Amir will perform the Istisqa prayer with crowds of worshipers at the Lusail prayer ground.

Gulf Times

