New SP Guidance On Waste Metrics For Automotive Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) – an association of global automakers and their suppliers working together to advance environmental sustainability through the automotive – today announced the availability of a new guidance document, "Core Waste Metrics for Automotive Operations ".

Several leading organizations within the automotive have announced aspirations toward achieving zero waste from their operations. A clear understanding of the total waste generated by an entity and the percentage of that total that has been diverted from certain disposal operations is a key consideration in evaluating progress toward such zero waste goals.

The purpose of this new guidance document is to outline common automotive industry-supported definitions and approaches for measuring and reporting on the management of waste generated within the boundary of the owned activities of the reporting organization, consistent with those approaches outlined in established corporate sustainability reporting standards and frameworks.



The guidance is intended to support companies who are seeking to report their own waste-related data, or request waste-related data from their supply chain, in a manner consistent with established international corporate sustainability reporting best practices.

This guidance document was produced through a collaborative process by the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) Sustainable Materials Work Group Waste Metrics Subcommittee. The document included input from a range of SP work group members representing both automakers, tiered suppliers, and waste management service providers. This document is complemented by a range of existing SP resources, including previously published guidance documents related to sustainable materials and sustainable packaging .

The guidance document is available to download at no cost at .

About SP

The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) provides a forum for global automotive manufacturers and their large and small suppliers to work together toward a shared vision of an automotive industry with positive environmental impact. Learn more at:

Contact:

Kellen Mahoney, [email protected]

SOURCE Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED