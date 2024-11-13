Confluence Health Partners With Keycare To Leverage Epic-Powered Virtual Care Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Patients in the Washington system can access virtual urgent care visits anytime, anywhere, through Confluence Health's MyChart website or app

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluence Health , a North Central Washington healthcare system, announced today that it is has partnered with KeyCare , the nation's first Epic-based virtual care company, to help fulfill its mission of ensuring access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services for the region. Confluence Health went live with this new service on October 22, 2024, allowing its Washington patients to get around-the-clock care in the comfort of their homes and covered by insurance in the same way as office visits.

"With KeyCare, both Confluence Health's care team and KeyCare providers will have access to patients' health information automatically within the patient's MyChart account, assuring they receive high-quality care with all their medical history available," said Beth Avena, MD, core medical director for primary care at Confluence Health. "We are so happy to now be offering this new virtual option which will also work to keep all members of the healthcare team up-to-date and informed."

KeyCare enables health systems and similar organizations to effortlessly enhance their care teams, optimize capacity, and expand their digital front doors. By partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers utilizing its Epic system, KeyCare ensures seamless connectivity with other Epic-based health systems.

"We are excited to add another convenient way for patients to get care when, where, and how it works best for them," said Tracy Corgiat, vice president of primary care at Confluence Health. "Offering on-demand virtual visits grows our ability to meet the care needs of the people of North Central Washington."

"Healthcare systems like Confluence Health need to be innovative in their approach to care as patients' desire for more convenient virtual care options grows. Providing on-demand access to 24x7 virtual urgent care is a prime example of that," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "We are excited to collaborate with Confluence Health to enhance access to care for patients, and we look forward to delivering a seamless, integrated care experience."

About KeyCare

KeyCare supplies health systems with a network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. This allows health systems to improve telehealth access for their patients in a coordinated manner, while also decreasing the burden on their own providers. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand care (24x7, 50-state coverage), and then may add other primary care and specialty virtual health services based on their needs. To learn more about KeyCare, visit .

About Confluence Health

Confluence Health is an integrated healthcare delivery system that serves as the major medical provider in North Central Washington between Seattle and Spokane. With approximately 300 physicians, 170 advanced practice providers, 30 medical specialties, two hospitals and primary care services, Confluence Health provides high-quality, compassionate, cost-effective care close to home. Staying on the leading edge of healthcare innovation is important, so we invest in technology and resources to provide better care for our patients and to allow our providers to operate at the highest level. To learn more about Confluence Health, visit



Media Contact KeyCare

Grace Vinton

203-561-8935

[email protected]

SOURCE KeyCare

