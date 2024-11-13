Kuwait Amir Rep. Meets With Iraqi Pres. On COP29 Sidelines
11/13/2024 7:08:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, met with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, on sidelines of COP29 summit.
His Highness the Crown Prince relayed the greetings of His Highness the Amir to the Iraqi President.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to boost the bilateral relation on various fields, as well as regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at His Highness' the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Assistant Foreign Minister Ambassador Bader Al-Tunaib. (end)
