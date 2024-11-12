Nearly 700 Volunteers Apply To Join Ukrainian Legion Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, nearly 700 applications have been submitted by volunteers wishing to join the Ukrainian Legion.

This was announced on a television broadcast by Dmytro Lazutkin, spokesperson for the of Defense, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We have already received nearly 700 applications. The first group has signed contracts and has been sent for training. These are not only representatives from Poland - they include Ukrainians living in various European countries such as the Czech Republic, Germany, and Ireland. They come from different professional backgrounds. Some have military specialities, while others do not, but all of them will undergo basic military training with instructors from NATO countries, not just Polish instructors," said Lazutkin.

According to Lazutkin, volunteers will receive professional military training and the same benefits as those who signed the initial contracts.

"During the basic military training, volunteers can acquire new military specialities. After completing the basic training, they can proceed to specialized training at NATO bases. The volunteers will be trained using modern methods and will be highly prepared to operate Western military equipment," Lazutkin added.

's

He noted that all costs for accommodation and food are being covered by Polish representatives. Additionally, many applications to join the Ukrainian Legion are being received from women, although so far, only men have signed contracts and started training.

"Ukrainian women abroad are also eager to voluntarily join the Defense Forces. They have various preferences regarding positions. These are currently under consideration, with interviews in progress. The process is ongoing, and they will definitely join. However, it is still too early to provide specific numbers as more time is needed," the spokesperson remarked.

Dmytro Lazutkin summarized that volunteers will first undergo basic military training, followed by specialized training, and then move on to combat coordination. The Ministry of Defense envisions the Ukrainian Legion as a unified structure.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the first group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion has already signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.