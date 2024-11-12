Rivexa: Your Gateway To India's Best Apparel Manufacturing Hub

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

manufacturing Hub Image' Height='500'/>



India ranks as the 5th largest by gross domestic product. The country has attracted interest as a manufacturing hub owing to large pool, competitive cost structure. One of the more notable hallmarks is its garment-manufacturing capabilities. This stems from the country's renowned craftsmanship, making it a sought-after manufacturer for fashion products in several countries, particularly the UAE.



rivexa as A Trusted Sourcing Partner

Understanding India's manufacturing capabilities and the UAE's distinct fashion apparel requirements, rivexa stands out as a strategic sourcing partner. Banking on its knowledge of Indian manufacturing and UAE market dynamics, rivexa is positioning itself as the leading sourcing partner for the regions fashion retailers, wholesalers and e-Commerce sectors.



rivexa's Fashion Products Sourcing Strengths



Competitive prices

Competitive MOQs

Faster turnaround time Quality assurance

rivexa Product Portfolio



Uniform and Safety Gears: Industrial uniforms, Corporate Wear, Healthcare Uniforms, Hospitality Uniforms, School Uniforms

Women's Wear: Indian wear, western wear, winter wear and accessories

Men's Wear: Western, Indian wear and accessories

Footwear: Sports, casual and formal shoes, leather shoes for all genders: Men, women and Kids

Home textiles: Bathrobes, towels, mats, carpets, rugs, bed linen, kitchen and many more.

Sleep and innerwear: Vests, boxers, bras, panties and pyjama sets Leather: Apparel and accessories

UAE-India CEPA Plus Points

The landmark CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement), creates significant plus points for fashion sourcing from India:



Duty elimination from 5% on Indian apparel exports to the UAE

India commands a 32% share of the UAE's apparel imports Potential to capture larger shares of UAE's remaining $2 billion apparel import market

About rivexa

rivexa is a global B2B e-marketplace that acts as a facilitator between global buyers and Indian manufacturers. The platform is designed to assist global buyers with finding the right manufacturing capabilities for their requirements. Established in October 2023, rivexa is a brainchild from mjunction – a SAIL and Tata Steel joint venture.



Visit us: rivexa