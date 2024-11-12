Rivexa: Your Gateway To India's Best Apparel Manufacturing Hub
India ranks as the 5th largest Economy by gross domestic product. The country has attracted interest as a manufacturing hub owing to large labor pool, competitive cost structure. One of the more notable hallmarks is its garment-manufacturing capabilities. This stems from the country's renowned craftsmanship, making it a sought-after manufacturer for fashion products in several countries, particularly the UAE.
rivexa as A Trusted Sourcing Partner
Understanding India's manufacturing capabilities and the UAE's distinct fashion apparel requirements, rivexa stands out as a strategic sourcing partner. Banking on its knowledge of Indian manufacturing and UAE market dynamics, rivexa is positioning itself as the leading sourcing partner for the regions fashion retailers, wholesalers and e-Commerce sectors.
rivexa's Fashion Products Sourcing Strengths
Competitive prices
Competitive MOQs
Faster turnaround time
Quality assurance
rivexa Product Portfolio
Uniform and Safety Gears: Industrial uniforms, Corporate Wear, Healthcare Uniforms, Hospitality Uniforms, School Uniforms
Women's Wear: Indian wear, western wear, winter wear and accessories
Men's Wear: Western, Indian wear and accessories
Footwear: Sports, casual and formal shoes, leather shoes for all genders: Men, women and Kids
Home textiles: Bathrobes, towels, mats, carpets, rugs, bed linen, kitchen and many more.
Sleep and innerwear: Vests, boxers, bras, panties and pyjama sets
Leather: Apparel and accessories
UAE-India CEPA Plus Points
The landmark CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement), creates significant plus points for fashion sourcing from India:
Duty elimination from 5% on Indian apparel exports to the UAE
India commands a 32% share of the UAE's apparel imports
Potential to capture larger shares of UAE's remaining $2 billion apparel import market
About rivexa
rivexa is a global B2B e-marketplace that acts as a facilitator between global buyers and Indian manufacturers. The platform is designed to assist global buyers with finding the right manufacturing capabilities for their requirements. Established in October 2023, rivexa is a brainchild from mjunction – a SAIL and Tata Steel joint venture.
