Tandy Leather Factory Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights from Third Quarter 2024:



Revenues were $17.4 million, down 1.1% from 2023

Operating loss of $0.3 million

Net loss of $0.1 million, down from net income of $0.6 million in 2023

Gross margins of 57.8%, down from 62.4% in 2023

Operating expenses $10.3 million, up 2.3% from 2023

Adjusted EBITDA* of $0.2 million Ended quarter with $10.1 million of cash and cash equivalents



Tandy Leather Factory's third quarter sales were $17.4 million in 2024, down from $17.5 million in 2023. Third quarter 2024 gross profit was $10.0 million, down from $10.9 million in 2023. Third quarter saw an operating loss of $0.3 million, down from operating income of $0.9 million in 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Company held $10.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, up from $8.6 million a year earlier. The Company held inventory of $38.1 million, up from $38.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company had a basic and diluted net loss in the quarter of ($0.02) per share, versus income of $0.08 in the prior year.

Janet Carr, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said,“Sales in the third quarter were consistent with the trend we saw in Q2, down about 1%, and although our September sale was strong, our customers are still spending less on discretionary items and our traffic is down. The biggest impact to our overall financial performance compared to last year is the difference in gross margin rate. Last year's rate was driven by accounting adjustments; this year was in line with our projection, but also reflected increased promotional activity as we respond to weaker consumer demand. The 2.3% increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by inflationary pressures across all expense categories, especially employment costs. Importantly, cash remains strong, up from this time last year even with a significant increase in capital expenditures compared to last year for store relocations, necessary upgrades of store computer equipment, and a new roof on our headquarters facility.”

