India's Semiconductor Sector Set To Create 1 Million Jobs By 2026

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 12 (KNN) India's ambition to emerge as a global hub is poised to create significant employment opportunities across diverse sectors, with an estimated 1 million jobs by 2026, according to a report released on Monday by talent solutions company NLB Services.

The semiconductor is projected to generate demand for 300,000 positions in chip fabrication, along with 200,000 roles in ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging).

Additional jobs will span across chip design, software development, system circuits, and supply chain management, the report noted.

As India works to build a world-class semiconductor ecosystem, it will also need a skilled workforce of engineers, operators, technicians, and specialists in areas like quality control, procurement, and materials engineering.

Government backing and private sector investments are central to this growth, with several companies committing to new semiconductor assembly and testing facilities in India.

The report highlights that these developments will create a wave of high-tech and construction-related job openings, triggering a revolution in India's semiconductor industry.

Key roles in demand include Process Integration Engineers, Wafer Inspectors, Technical Specialists, Preventative Maintenance Technicians, Design Engineers, Process Engineers, and Quality Control Specialists.

However, the rapid expansion is met with a talent gap. As the semiconductor sector aims to scale its operations, workforce development will be crucial. India must focus on reskilling and upskilling its labour force to meet the ambitious target of 1 million skilled workers by 2026.

NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug emphasised the importance of hands-on training through internships to equip students with practical experience, which would fortify the semiconductor talent pipeline.

To meet this challenge, the country will need to upskill 500,000 workers annually, with expected investments in skill development rising by 25% in the next 2-3 years.

With focused efforts, India is on track to build a sustainable semiconductor workforce, supporting its goal of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse.

(KNN Bureau)