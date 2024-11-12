Tiger Aestheticstm Acquires Revelle Aesthetics® And Avéli® Cellulite Reduction Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acquisition of proven cellulite reduction device fuels Tiger's strategy & growing demand for lower-body rejuvenation, further diversifying Tiger's portfolio.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC, a division of Tiger BioSciences, is pleased to announce the of Revelle Aesthetics, Inc, makers of the groundbreaking Avéli® cellulite reduction device which is FDA cleared as a one-time with long-term results. This acquisition broadens the commercial impact of the Tiger Aesthetics portfolio into the fast-growing field of regenerative body aesthetics.

Cellulite is one of the most common skin conditions worldwide, yet practitioners have struggled effectively to address the primary underlying cause. The Avéli device is the only single-use disposable device that enables visualization and targeted release of the specific septa causing the cellulite dimples. The minimally-invasive procedure is performed in-office under local anesthesia and can be administered by both licensed and trained physicians, as well as mid-level providers in many states.

“We are focused on enabling our customers to differentiate and enhance their practices through innovative new procedures inside and outside of the operating room,” said Oliver Burckhardt, Co-CEO of Tiger BioSciences.“Avéli is the perfect fit to help our customers deliver great results in an area of fast-growing and significant patient need, namely body aesthetics, and complements our rapidly expanding portfolio of products for regenerative aesthetics perfectly.”

Lower body rejuvenation is a rapidly growing area of unmet need amongst aesthetic consumers, with key concerns including cellulite, volume deficiency or reduction, and loose skin. With the Revelle acquisition, Tiger will be able to provide customers with a comprehensive and differentiated suite of combination options for lower body rejuvenation, inclusive of Avéli for cellulite, VialityTM for enhanced viability fat transfer, and the forthcoming alloCLAETM and dermaCLAETM structural adipose fillers to augment volume in aesthetic body procedures.

“For far too long, millions of women have struggled to feel comfortable in their own skin because of their cellulite and have been settling for less than effective treatment options,” said Caroline Van Hove, CEO of Revelle Aesthetics.“We're excited to see Tiger Aesthetics build and lead this market and make the Avéli procedure available to more patients and practices. With a disruptive & expansive portfolio, Tiger is well-positioned to pioneer the field of body aesthetics.”

About Revelle Aesthetics, Inc

Revelle Aesthetics is a Silicon Valley-based FemTech company focused on innovating smart solutions that address the root causes of women's most bothersome aesthetic concerns. The company is committed to developing precision technologies that deliver meaningful results for women and reliable outcomes for physicians. Revelle Aesthetics' first device, Avéli®, is FDA-cleared for long-term reduction in the appearance of cellulite in the buttocks and thigh areas of adult females as supported by clinical data demonstrating treatment benefits through one year of observation. Avéli is also indicated for soft tissue dissection in general and plastic surgical procedures. Refer to the Instructions for Use at myaveli/IFU for safety information and clinical performance data summary. Founded in 2018 and based in Mountain View, California, Revelle Aesthetics is a privately held company backed by top-tier venture capital firms New Enterprise Associates and KCK Medtech. For more information, visit .

About Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC

Tiger Aesthetics, headquartered in Franklin, WI, is committed to delivering new, cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of aesthetic practitioners and their patients. Built on a heritage of human cell & tissue processing expertise and focused on three primary clinical areas – reconstruction, cosmetic and regenerative – Tiger Aesthetics enables practitioners to provide life-changing results for a wide range of patients. These innovative technologies and products represent a unique opportunity for innovation to advance the field of Aesthetic Medicine.

The Tiger Aesthetics portfolio includes HSC/HSC+ silicone gel breast implants, AlloX2® and Dermaspan tissue expanders, the VialityTM fat transfer system, BellaFill® biostimulatory dermal filler and Silhouette Instalift®. In 2025, the company will launch two innovative adipose cell and tissue products, alloClaeTM and dermaClaeTM, which will provide groundbreaking new treatment options for aesthetic practitioners and their patients. For more information, visit .

Eddie Carden

Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC

+1 206-618-4279

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.