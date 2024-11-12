Rail Cybersecurity UK/EU Summit & Awards: The Global Flagship Event For Rail Cybersecurity March 11-12, 2025, London UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rail Cybersecurity UK/EU Summit & Awards , the premier global event dedicated to advancing cybersecurity within the rail industry, returns to London on March 11-12, 2025, at the prestigious Royal Garden Hotel. As the rail sector's leading platform for cybersecurity innovation, the event promises two days packed with groundbreaking discussions, a showcase of the latest vendor solutions, and invaluable networking opportunities with top industry leaders.

Setting the Standard in Rail Cybersecurity

The Rail Cybersecurity Summit has established itself as the flagship event in the global rail cybersecurity arena, attracting the highest number of C-level executives, advanced vendors, and subject matter experts from around the world. This year's Summit will feature two dynamic stages of speakers and a dedicated expo area, making it a must-attend for anyone invested in the future of rail security.

With 33 expert speakers, over 140 senior attendees, and 14+ industry-leading exhibitors, the Summit is designed to address the industry's most pressing cybersecurity challenges and opportunities.

Introducing the Rail Cybersecurity Awards

For the first time, the 2025 Summit will host the Rail Cybersecurity Awards, an exclusive event honoring outstanding achievements in resilience, strategy, innovation, and teamwork within the rail sector. This celebration will recognize organizations and individuals who are setting the standard for cybersecurity excellence in rail, underscoring the importance of robust cybersecurity as the foundation for a secure rail network.

Featured Speakers and Industry Leaders

Early confirmed speakers include a lineup of top professionals leading cybersecurity efforts in rail:

Arinder Badyal – Head of Information Security, Transport UK

Barbara Grofe – Chief Technology Officer and Research Fellow, Spartan Corp

Bruno Corasolla – Global Head of Digital Trains – Global Innovation, Hitachi Rail

Christian Juel-Jensen – Security Architect, Bane NOR

Christoffer Neesen – Head of OT Security, DB Regio AG

Darin Gray – Principal Assurance Engineer, Network Rail

Dimitri van Zantvliet – Directeur NS Cybersecurity / CISO, NS Rail

Dr. Salaheddin Hosseinzadeh – Lecturer, Glasgow Caledonian University, Department of Cyber Security and Networks

Eddy Thesee – Vice President Digital & Cyber Platform, Alstom

Egoitz Lizaso Legarda – Head of the Vehicle Cybersecurity Area, CAF

Jean-Christophe Mathieu – Chief Information Security Officer, SNCF-Group

Liam Stirling – Head of Information Technology, Angel Trains Ltd

Marc Silverwood – Onboard Systems Manager, Northern Trains Limited

Quentin Rivette – OT CyberSecurity Officer, Rolling Stock Division – Engineering Department, SNCF Group

Serge Benoliel – Cybersecurity Governance & Expertise Director, Alstom

Join Us for an Unparalleled Experience

This exclusive gathering provides rail professionals the unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of rail cybersecurity. From panel discussions on the latest regulatory advancements to deep dives into operational technology (OT) security, the event will offer insights into every facet of cybersecurity in the rail sector.

Early bird registration is now open , offering substantial savings for those who register by December 1, 2024. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the world's most significant rail cybersecurity event and join a community dedicated to building a secure, resilient rail network.

For more information, to register, or to nominate an organization for the Rail Cybersecurity Awards, please visit

