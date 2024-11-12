Dr. Drew Features Nuvia's Permanent Teeth In 24 Hours Process

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvia Implant Centers, a national leader in advanced dental implant solutions, is excited to announce its recent feature on Dr. Drew.

In the segment, Nuvia's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Preston Hansen , discussed Nuvia's groundbreaking approach to dental implants, which delivers patients a permanent new in just 24 hours.

"We've been able to offer patients a permanent smile that looks and feels natural-all within a 24-hour timeframe"

What is Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours?

Traditionally, dental implant procedures involve temporary solutions and long recovery periods.

However, Nuvia's state-of-the-art process, developed through over ten years of rigorous research, allows for the placement of permanent teeth in just one day.

As Dr. Hansen explained, the Nuvia method eliminates the need for temporary plastic dentures and provides immediate, natural-looking, and durable results.

"We set out to transform the patient experience,"

said Dr. Hansen during the segment.

"By integrating cutting-edge imaging technology, precise surgical techniques, and a streamlined in-house process, we've been able to offer patients a permanent smile that looks and feels natural-all within a 24-hour timeframe."

Nuvia's Feature on Dr. Drew

The segment, which aired nationwide, highlighted patient stories, showcasing the life-changing impact

Nuvia's solution has on people suffering from missing teeth, tooth decay, and other serious dental issues.

One patient shared how the procedure not only improved his oral health but also gave him the confidence to engage socially and pursue new opportunities.

Dr. Drew commended Nuvia's work, emphasizing the profound psychological and emotional benefits that come with restoring a patient's smile. The discussion also touched on the common struggles of denture wearers, with Dr. Hansen reiterating that Nuvia is committed to replacing outdated dental technologies with lasting, effective solutions.

"Our goal is to help patients avoid the discomfort and inconvenience of dentures,"

Dr. Hansen stated. "We believe that everyone deserves a smile they can be proud of, and we're proud to provide an option that not only restores health but also confidence."

The feature further solidifies Nuvia Dental Implant Centers' reputation as a pioneering force in the field, offering innovative solutions nationwide.

New Smile, New Life

Nuvia Dental Implant Center provides permanent dental implants that transform smiles and lives. Utilizing the latest advancements in imaging and surgical technology, Nuvia delivers natural-looking, durable results in 24 Hours.

With locations across the United States , Nuvia is dedicated to making life-changing dental care accessible, efficient, and comfortable for all patients.

