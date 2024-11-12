Game On! Godaddy Returns To Super Bowl Advertising

Back after 8 years to showcase GoDaddy AiroTM, an

AI-powered experience for small businesses

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiring small business owners struggling to turn their ideas into reality should tune into Super Bowl

LIX to learn how GoDaddy Airo uses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to take a business from concept to in minutes.

Big Product, Big Game: GoDaddy's AI Experience, Airo, Kicks Off Super Bowl LIX Ad Campaign

GoDaddy Airo TM

Customers experience magical results with GoDaddy Airo - getting online faster, bringing more traffic to their website, boosting sales and deepening engagement on social media. In the U.S. alone, nearly 3 million customers discovered GoDaddy Airo, and that number continues to grow as GoDaddy Airo's rollout spans 180 countries and counting. Returning to advertising in the big game brings the possibilities of GoDaddy Airo to small businesses everywhere on one of the world's biggest stages.

Tune In February 9, 2025

The GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY ) spot aligns with GoDaddy's mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all.

"At GoDaddy, we champion the growth of small businesses, and artificial intelligence has become a transformative force for entrepreneurs looking to turn ideas into successful ventures – fast," said Aman Bhutani, CEO of GoDaddy. "We launched GoDaddy Airo

with the goal of empowering anyone with an idea to be able to start their business in minutes.

Advertising during Super Bowl LIX presents an incredible opportunity to introduce this game-changing experience to millions of people, especially those dreaming of becoming their own boss."

About the Ad and Campaign

After an eight-year hiatus, GoDaddy will return to the big game and showcase GoDaddy Airo, its AI experience for small businesses, with a 30-second spot airing during the fourth quarter. The ad will become the

inspiration for a yearlong marketing campaign in the U.S. GoDaddy's in-house creative agency partnered with Quality Meats to develop and execute the creative strategy for the campaign. The ad was produced by ProdCo and directed by award-winning director Ian Pons Jewell.

Read more about GoDaddy's return to the big game in a blog by GoDaddy Chief Executive Officer Aman Bhutani .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy AiroTM, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .

