Woodrow Appoints Isabel Wood As Managing Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Fast-growing strategic communications firm Woodrow has appointed former agency and in-house fintech leader Isabel Wood as its new managing director.



Wood (pictured) joins from her recent venture as part of the founding team at fintech start-up Communion, after spending four years as chief communications officer at mortgage fintech Habito, where she led the business to Series E funding.



She was also a board director of Fishburn and FleishmanHillard, where she led strategic communications campaigns for brands such as AT&T, Barclays, Barclaycard, Trainline and BT.



Woodrow founder Charlie Tarr said:“Izzy shares my belief that the PR industry is changing, and challenger brands like ours can lead the way. More importantly, she's a leader. She knows what good looks like, for clients and the team. It's been awesome to see her in action these last few months.”



Wood added:“I've long admired what Charlie and the brilliant team are building at Woodrow. Maintaining an independent, nimble challenger status while scaling at pace is a rare achievement. I'm excited to lead Woodrow through its next chapter of growth, build on the company's exceptional culture, and continue to deliver work that we care deeply about for our community of clients across Europe, Africa, and the US.”



At the same time, Duncan Bray, Woodrow's first employee, will be moving across from

leading the

agency's reputation and campaigning

arm to

take

a new senior position as

head of

growth. He will continue to advise clients on corporate communications strategies, but will also focus his efforts on supporting Tarr in growing the consultancy in London, New York and Nairobi, and developing its innovation plans.



Tarr said:“I'm delighted for Duncan in his new role; he has seen this company grow from almost the first day. There are few better at

seeing and spotting opportunities for Woodrow to make an impact. It's great to bolster talent at the top as we

set our sights on a busy 2025 and beyond.”



Woodrow, named in the Financial Times 1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies, has nearly doubled its revenue in the last two years and expects double-digit growth for 2024, including growth in its Nairobi office under former Ogilvy leader David Karega .



The B Corp agency has also begun to operate out of New York, and is working with clients including Economist Impact, AXA IM, Bloomberg, Medtronic, and Lloyd's Register. Jim Donaldson, former CEO of Fleishman UK, came on board in January as non-executive chairman.

