QFC To Help Maldives Establish Financial Center

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Economic Development and Trade (MEDT) of Maldives has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Centre (QFC).

The MoU between would be instrumental to the of knowledge and capacity building, which is integral to delivering Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu's vision to establish a world-class financial center in the Maldives and build economic resilience.

Through the MoU, the QFC will conduct regular knowledge exchange sessions to share best practices in financial management, regulatory frameworks, and operational strategies, supporting the establishment of the financial center in the Maldives.

